Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,964,000 after buying an additional 387,621 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after buying an additional 61,290 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 240,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

