BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

HSBC began coverage on shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 535 to CHF 540 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

BELIMO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $482.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.53. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $473.26 and a twelve month high of $500.00.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on June 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

