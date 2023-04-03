Benjamin T. Breland Sells 625 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

