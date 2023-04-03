Berenberg Bank Boosts Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Price Target to GBX 25

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.29) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Resolute Mining Stock Up 32.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.29.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. Its portfolio include Syama, which is located in the south of Mali in West Africa; Mako, which is located in eastern Senegal in West Africa; and Bibiani, which is located in the western region of Ghana in West Africa.

