Berenberg Bank Boosts Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Price Target to GBX 25

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.29) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Resolute Mining Stock Up 32.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.29.
About Resolute Mining
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resolute Mining (RMGGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.