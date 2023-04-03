Berenberg Bank Increases Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EDVMF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.49) to GBX 2,580 ($31.70) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
