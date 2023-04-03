Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 401,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Articles

