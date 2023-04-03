BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 135,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 324,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $854.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,505.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,874. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

