biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) PT Raised to $11.00 at Roth Mkm

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

biote Stock Performance

Shares of BTMD opened at $6.19 on Thursday. biote has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Insider Activity at biote

In related news, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar acquired 13,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,657,589.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

biote Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in biote in the third quarter worth $105,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

