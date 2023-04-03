BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $344.35 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $344.35 million and approximately $410,203.72 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $27,728.58 or 0.99988016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00029480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,717.84561205 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $417,286.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

