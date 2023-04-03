Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $541.25 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $541.25 billion and $17.03 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $27,991.80 on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00454331 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00127468 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029571 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,336,118 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
