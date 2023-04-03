Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $541.25 Billion (BTC)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $541.25 billion and $17.03 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $27,991.80 on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00454331 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00127468 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029571 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,336,118 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.