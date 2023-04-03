BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $691,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,062,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.48. 418,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,900. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 666,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

