BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 750 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00.

NASDAQ BL traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.48. 418,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,900. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

