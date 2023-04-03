BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. 70,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.