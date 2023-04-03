BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.58

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 353201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,241,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,476,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 100,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,661,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

