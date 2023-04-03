Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,135,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,674,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PTC Price Performance
PTC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.07. 579,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,578. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.
About PTC
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC (PTC)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.