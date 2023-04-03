Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,135,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,674,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.07. 579,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,578. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 585,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in PTC by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $2,797,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

