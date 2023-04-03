Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $137,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,530.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

