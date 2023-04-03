Bluesphere Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $230.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $280.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

