Bluesphere Advisors LLC Invests $2 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,787. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

