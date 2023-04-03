Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SMH traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.80. 1,574,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,517. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $270.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average of $219.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

