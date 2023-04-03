Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 9,390 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $45.33. 4,546,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,043,845. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.70.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

