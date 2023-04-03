B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 499.38 ($6.14).

Several research analysts have issued reports on BME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.09) to GBX 555 ($6.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 380 ($4.67) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 550 ($6.76) in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 481.30 ($5.91) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 475.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 410.75. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 289 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.60 ($6.97). The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,268.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 2,631.58%.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($29,856.25). 7.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.