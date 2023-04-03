BNB (BNB) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $308.88 or 0.01113667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $48.77 billion and $713.75 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,887,826 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,888,040.9844115 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 309.91022403 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1241 active market(s) with $449,045,790.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
