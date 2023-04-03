Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Handelsbanken

Investment analysts at Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRRDF remained flat at $15.75 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Borregaard ASA has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

