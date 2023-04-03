BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 540 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 540 ($6.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($6.77) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.25) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 585 ($7.19) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.74) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, March 10th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

BP.B traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 180 ($2.21). 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 160 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.23.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

