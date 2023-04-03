BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 551 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($6.77) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.99) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($9.09) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.76) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.25) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.74) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance
Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.16) on Thursday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.23.
About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
