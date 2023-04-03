BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 551 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($6.77) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.99) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($9.09) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.76) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.25) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.74) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.16) on Thursday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.23.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

