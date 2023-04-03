Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -542.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $812.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

