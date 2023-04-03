Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.59–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.00 million-$438.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.09 million. Braze also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.19–$0.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Institutional Trading of Braze

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

