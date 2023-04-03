Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Trading Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Breaking Data Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.70.

About Breaking Data



Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

