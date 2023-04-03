Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.52. 1,000,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,916. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.