Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.1 days.
Britvic Price Performance
Shares of BTVCF opened at $10.72 on Monday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.
About Britvic
