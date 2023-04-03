Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $21.29. 2,042,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

