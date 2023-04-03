Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 19.8% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 958,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 158,399 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 28,453.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 240,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BNL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 788,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,348. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.78%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

