Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $131.83

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

