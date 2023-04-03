Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $131.83

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.39.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alphabet Trading Up 2.8 %
GOOGL opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
