Brokerages Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT at $22.20

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMEGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

SMEGF stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

