Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT at $63.71

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Lovesac Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $439.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 39.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

