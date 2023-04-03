Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $58.33

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:TREX opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 19.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

