Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Desjardins cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $31.51 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

