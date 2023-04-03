Bubblefong (BBF) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bubblefong has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $504,524.47 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar.

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,028,959 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

