Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.80

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 1160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.89 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.46.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

