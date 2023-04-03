Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.21

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.21 and last traded at $90.16, with a volume of 2070615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.78.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

