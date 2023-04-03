Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and $264,413.06 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

