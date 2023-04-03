C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin Sells 24,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 49,760,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,388,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About C3.ai

Several research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

