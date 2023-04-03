California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised California Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.29.

CRC stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.11. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 41.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

