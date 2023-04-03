Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of CPE traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

