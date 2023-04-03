Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 3.2 %

SPB opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

