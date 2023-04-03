Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,766 ($21.70) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday.
Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 0.6 %
Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £125.29 million, a P/E ratio of 396.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 608 ($7.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.72). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 733.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 718.04.
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
