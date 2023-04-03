Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $1.10. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 7,013,130 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CANO. UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Cano Health Trading Up 31.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $633.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

About Cano Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

