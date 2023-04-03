Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.36. 213,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

