Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 11.5% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $942,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VYM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 852,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,573. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.