Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 11.5% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $942,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
VYM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 852,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,573. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42.
About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
