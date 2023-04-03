Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.76. 174,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,907. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.