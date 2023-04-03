Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.76. 174,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,907. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.